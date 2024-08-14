Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Increases By 68.3%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lithium Chile Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTMCF opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Lithium Chile has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Further Reading

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

