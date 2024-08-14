Short Interest in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Decreases By 93.6%

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Learn CW Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Learn CW Investment stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. 2,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,345. Learn CW Investment has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Learn CW Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Learn CW Investment by 15,243.6% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 114,327 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Learn CW Investment by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 422,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 126,592 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Learn CW Investment by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 325,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Learn CW Investment

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

