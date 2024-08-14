Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Decreases By 99.6%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the July 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Jericho Energy Ventures stock opened at 0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of 0.14. Jericho Energy Ventures has a fifty-two week low of 0.09 and a fifty-two week high of 0.25.

Get Jericho Energy Ventures alerts:

About Jericho Energy Ventures

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.