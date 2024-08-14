Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Drops By 94.5%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the July 15th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jackpot Digital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. 46,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,775. Jackpot Digital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
