Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Rises By 295.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 295.7% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:IBTO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. 23,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,642. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $25.23.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
