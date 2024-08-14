Short Interest in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Rises By 281.4%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, a growth of 281.4% from the July 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in InflaRx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InflaRx by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 704,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.
