Short Interest in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Grows By 989.7%

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 989.7% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

InFinT Acquisition Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE IFIN opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. InFinT Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Get InFinT Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InFinT Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 442,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 165,722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in InFinT Acquisition by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 400,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InFinT Acquisition by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 454,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in financial services and technology sectors in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InFinT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InFinT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.