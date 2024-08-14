Short Interest in Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Declines By 66.7%

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GLGI stock remained flat at $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Greystone Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

