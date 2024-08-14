Short Interest in Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Declines By 66.7%

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Greystone Logistics Price Performance
Shares of GLGI stock remained flat at $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Greystone Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.37.
Greystone Logistics Company Profile
