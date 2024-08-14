Short Interest in Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Increases By 28,153.3%

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,800 shares, an increase of 28,153.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gamer Pakistan Stock Performance

Shares of Gamer Pakistan stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Gamer Pakistan has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.39.

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gamer Pakistan Company Profile

Gamer Pakistan Inc operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

