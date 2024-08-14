Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Rises By 5,812.5%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 5,812.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Galaxy Gaming Price Performance
GLXZ opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Galaxy Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 million, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.
About Galaxy Gaming
