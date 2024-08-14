Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Rises By 5,812.5%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 5,812.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Galaxy Gaming Price Performance

GLXZ opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Galaxy Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 million, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

