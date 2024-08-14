Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Declines By 71.3%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLYLF remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

