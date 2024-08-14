Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Declines By 71.3%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLYLF remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.68.
