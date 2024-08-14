Short Interest in Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Decreases By 52.4%

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,642,800 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 3,453,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Filo Trading Down 0.3 %

FLMMF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 5,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,887. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Filo has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Filo Company Profile

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the San Juan province of Argentina and the adjacent Atacama Region of Northern Chile.

