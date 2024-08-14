Short Interest in Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Decreases By 52.4%

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,642,800 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 3,453,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.
Filo Trading Down 0.3 %
FLMMF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 5,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,887. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Filo has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.35.
Filo Company Profile
