Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Decreases By 49.2%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 60,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EZGO Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:EZGO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. EZGO Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $110.40.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.