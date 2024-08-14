Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Increases By 1,050.0%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LRGE opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

