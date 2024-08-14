Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Drops By 68.2%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the July 15th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of SXTC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. 98,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,023. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $9.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.
About China SXT Pharmaceuticals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China SXT Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.