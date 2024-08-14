Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Drops By 68.2%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the July 15th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SXTC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. 98,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,023. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $9.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

