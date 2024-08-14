Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Declines By 51.2%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Capcom has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $189.86 million for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 31.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capcom will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

