Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Increases By 426.3%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 426.3% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 31,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,890. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

