Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Drops By 67.7%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the July 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:BOUYY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,188. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

