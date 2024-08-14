Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Drops By 67.7%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the July 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bouygues Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:BOUYY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,188. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $8.27.
About Bouygues
