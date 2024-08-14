Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR) Declines By 44.8%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
bleuacacia Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLEUR remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. bleuacacia has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
About bleuacacia
