Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR) Declines By 44.8%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

bleuacacia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLEUR remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. bleuacacia has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

