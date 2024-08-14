Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Decreases By 61.0%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

BETRF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

