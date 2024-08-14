Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Declines By 56.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 75.01% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $57,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DWAW traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.92. 5,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The company has a market cap of $76.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

