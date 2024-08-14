Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Declines By 34.7%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 145,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A2Z Smart Technologies Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of AZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,171. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Smart Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,666 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

