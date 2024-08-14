Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shell Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,811.05 ($35.89) on Wednesday. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,331.50 ($29.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,961 ($37.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,270.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,784.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,713.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.13) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($44.69) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.41) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.52) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.30) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,400 ($43.41).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

