SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Trading Up 3.5%

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. 3,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 942% from the average session volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded SEGRO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

