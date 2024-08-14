SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Trading Up 3.5%

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. 3,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 942% from the average session volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upgraded SEGRO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SEGRO
SEGRO Trading Up 3.5 %
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEGRO
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.