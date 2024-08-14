Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Valvoline Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Valvoline in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.