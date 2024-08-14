Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Shares of SM opened at $44.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in SM Energy by 461.9% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

