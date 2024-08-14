Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Copa Holdings, S.A.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Copa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.24 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE:CPA opened at $88.18 on Monday. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Copa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 15.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copa by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

