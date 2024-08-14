SEA (NYSE:SE) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Trading Up 11.8 %

NYSE SE opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. SEA has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,497.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in SEA by 20.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SEA by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.