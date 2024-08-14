Scotiabank Trims Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Target Price to C$0.60

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James cut Parkit Enterprise from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of PKT stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.54. 54,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,644. Parkit Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98. The stock has a market cap of C$122.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 240,371 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,589.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 267,371 shares of company stock worth $138,024. 38.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

