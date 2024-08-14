Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 691,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 385,224 shares.The stock last traded at $75.87 and had previously closed at $75.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,598 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,073,000 after purchasing an additional 382,380 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

