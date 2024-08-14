Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.43. 1,329,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,937. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

