Schibsted ASA Declares Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5459 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Schibsted ASA Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNY traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

