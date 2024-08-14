SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $102.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $17.51.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

