SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $102.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $17.51.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
