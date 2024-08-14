SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $251.00 at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $217.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus upgraded SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SAP opened at $211.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.36. SAP has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $214.94. The stock has a market cap of $248.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 113.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SAP by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 18.9% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 48,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,536,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

