Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $13.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAGE. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 97,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,950. The firm has a market cap of $485.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 69.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 518,296 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,281,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

