SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Trading 0.9% Higher

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €18.08 ($19.87) and last traded at €17.96 ($19.74). 55,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.80 ($19.56).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €18.21 and a 200 day moving average of €17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $815.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

