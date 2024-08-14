Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ RWAYZ traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

