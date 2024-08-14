RPM International Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.47. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

RPM International Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE RPM opened at $114.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RPM International has a 12 month low of $88.84 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

