Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 13th

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years. Royalty Pharma has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPRX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

