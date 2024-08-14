Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Diageo (LON:DGE) to Sector perform

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,400 ($30.64) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,100 ($26.81). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.33) to GBX 3,640 ($46.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.30) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,008 ($38.41).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,467 ($31.50) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,713.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,379 ($43.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,519.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,732.48.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($33.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,584.27). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 326 shares of company stock worth $858,510. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

