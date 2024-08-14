Roth Capital Comments on The Joint Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Joint in a report issued on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Joint’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Joint’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JYNT. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. Joint has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Joint by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Joint by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

