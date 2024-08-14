Roth Capital Comments on Centrus Energy Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centrus Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LEU opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 204,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 33.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

