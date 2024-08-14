Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Up 5.2%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.84. 11,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 15,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.
The company has a market cap of C$256.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08.
Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Robex Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of C$36.15 million for the quarter.
Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.
