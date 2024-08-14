Robert M. Averick Acquires 5,000 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 464,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Shares of ASYS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,704. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $9.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 19.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth $108,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 69.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Stories

