Robert H. Spilman, Jr. Buys 977 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,368.82. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 262,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,426.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 46,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.21 million.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -46.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

