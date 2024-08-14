Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.43. 4,716,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 42,448,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

