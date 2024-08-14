Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RMM opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.