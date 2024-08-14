Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RMM opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.