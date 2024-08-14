Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RITM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.55.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

