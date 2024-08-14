Reviewing Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Roadzen alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 16.97% 33.92% 8.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roadzen and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $46.72 million 2.29 -$99.67 million N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies $23.63 billion 4.54 $3.76 billion $7.88 27.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Roadzen has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Roadzen and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marsh & McLennan Companies 2 10 4 0 2.13

Roadzen presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 541.03%. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus target price of $214.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.50%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Roadzen on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services. It serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth and career advice, solutions and products; and specialized management, strategic, economic, and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.