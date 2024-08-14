Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QSR. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of QSR opened at $70.66 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,490,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,881,000 after purchasing an additional 835,000 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.